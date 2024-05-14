Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Noise’ in the machine: Human differences in judgment lead to problems for AI

By Mayank Kejriwal, Research Assistant Professor of Industrial & Systems Engineering, University of Southern California
Many people understand the concept of bias at some intuitive level. In society, and in artificial intelligence systems, racial and gender biases are well documented.

If society could somehow remove bias, would all problems go away? The late Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman, who was a key figure in the field of behavioral economics, argued in his last…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
