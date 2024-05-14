Confusion over how pregnancy dates are measured is widespread – and makes for uninformed debate over abortion limits
By Laurel Elder, Professor of Political Science, Hartwick College
Mary-Kate Lizotte, Professor of political science, Augusta University
Steven Greene, Professor of Political Science, North Carolina State University
Most Americans surveyed did not know how pregnancies are dated or how long a trimester is – but this is especially true among some groups, like people who say they support six-week abortion bans.
