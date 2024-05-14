Tolerance.ca
Expressionists: Kandinsky, Münter and the Blue Rider review – a great selection of paintings let down by modern interpretations

By Martin Lang, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader in Fine Art , University of Lincoln
Expressionism was an international art movement that flourished between 1905 and 1920. It was celebrated for bold colour experiments and dramatic forms. The expressionists were modern artists after post-impressionism (1886), cubism (1907-08), fauvism (1905) and futurism (1909). The influence, or confluence, of Picasso, Matisse and the futurists can be seen in various works in the Tate’s new show, Expressionists: Kandinsky, Münter and the Blue Rider.

The exhibition also reveals the movement’s entanglement…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
