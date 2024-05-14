Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco: Criminalization of abortion has devastating impact on the rights of women and girls

By Amnesty International
The Moroccan state is failing to meet its obligations to ensure accessible, affordable and good quality sexual and reproductive health services, including abortion, forcing women and girls into dangerous situations and violating their human rights, said Amnesty International today. A new report titled My life is ruined: The need to decriminalize abortion in Morocco, documents how the […] The post Morocco: Criminalization of abortion has devastating impact on the rights of women and girls  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
