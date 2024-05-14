Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Longer appointments are just the start of tackling the gender pain gap. Here are 4 more things we can do

By Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Hannah Adler, PhD candidate, health communication and health sociology, Griffith University
Marilla L. Druitt, Affiliate Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health, Deakin University
Mike Armour, Associate Professor at NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University
The federal government has announced almost $50 million in funding for gynaecological health care. But there’s more to do to help women with chronic pain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
