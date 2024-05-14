Longer appointments are just the start of tackling the gender pain gap. Here are 4 more things we can do
By Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Hannah Adler, PhD candidate, health communication and health sociology, Griffith University
Marilla L. Druitt, Affiliate Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health, Deakin University
Mike Armour, Associate Professor at NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University
The federal government has announced almost $50 million in funding for gynaecological health care. But there’s more to do to help women with chronic pain.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 14, 2024