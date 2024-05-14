Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Influence, authority and power: how elite women played a crucial role in the Italian Wars of the 16th century

By Susan Broomhall, Director, Gender and Women's History Research Centre, Australian Catholic University
Carolyn James, Emeritus Professor in the School of Philosophical, Historical and International Studies, Monash University
Women’s participation in warfare is not a recent phenomenon. Women played many roles in the Italian Wars, which engulfed Europe between 1494 and 1559.The Conversation


