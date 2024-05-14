Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Israelis Attacking Known Aid Worker Locations

By Human Rights Watch
(Jerusalem, May 14, 2024) – Israeli forces have carried out at least eight strikes on aid workers' convoys and premises in Gaza since October 2023, even though aid groups had provided their coordinates to the Israeli authorities to ensure their protection, Human Rights Watch said today. Israeli authorities did not issue advance warnings to any of the aid organizations before the strikes, which killed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
