Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many new mums struggle, but NZ’s postnatal services often fail to address maternal mental health – new study

By Chrissy Severinsen, Associate Professor in Public Health, Massey University
Angelique Reweti, Senior Lecturer in Public Health, Massey University
Mary Breheny, Research Associate in Public Health, Massey University
New mothers can experience anxiety and depression. But rushed appointments and impersonal checklists leave many fearful of being judged inadequate or unfit if they admit to struggling.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Want to be an influencer? Our research shows what you need to know first
~ Caitlin Cronenberg’s ‘Humane’: Dystopian satire questions ecological disaster and compassion
~ Long Island, Colm Tóibín’s sequel to Brooklyn, is a tale of love misdirected, misunderstood and misjudged
~ Is it wrong to have a romantic type based on race? Yes – it’s a form of racism we rarely speak about
~ 1968 was an inflection point for the US. Is another one coming in 2024?
~ Our research shows children produce better pieces of writing by hand. But they need keyboard skills too
~ AI can make up songs now, but who owns the copyright? The answer is complicated
~ Scrapping the waste export levy threatens Australia’s emerging lithium battery recycling industry
~ 154 million lives saved in 50 years: 5 charts on the global success of vaccines
~ World News in Brief: Children in eastern DR Congo, Iran death sentence, support for Haiti
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter