Honduras: The state must guarantee truth, justice and reparation for the family of Berta Cáceres

By Amnesty International
The convictions of those responsible for and complicit in the murder of Honduran human rights defender Berta Cáceres have yet to be confirmed. Amnesty International calls on the Honduran state to ensure that truth and independent and impartial justice for her family and loved ones is guaranteed without delay. “Eight years after the murder of […] The post Honduras: The state must guarantee truth, justice and reparation for the family of Berta Cáceres appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


