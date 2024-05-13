Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How big food companies can do more to create healthier food environments

By Lana Vanderlee, Canada Research Chair in Healthy Food Policy, Assistant Professor in Nutrition, Université Laval
Alexa Gaucher-Holm, Master of Science student, School of Nutrition, Université Laval
Dana Olstad, Associate Professor, Department of Community Health Sciences, University of Calgary
Monique Potvin Kent, Professor, School of Epidemiology and Public Health, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Many food and beverage companies are not doing enough to positively shape diets in Canada, while positive examples show that public health commitments are achievable.The Conversation


