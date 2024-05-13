How big food companies can do more to create healthier food environments
By Lana Vanderlee, Canada Research Chair in Healthy Food Policy, Assistant Professor in Nutrition, Université Laval
Alexa Gaucher-Holm, Master of Science student, School of Nutrition, Université Laval
Dana Olstad, Associate Professor, Department of Community Health Sciences, University of Calgary
Monique Potvin Kent, Professor, School of Epidemiology and Public Health, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Many food and beverage companies are not doing enough to positively shape diets in Canada, while positive examples show that public health commitments are achievable.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 13, 2024