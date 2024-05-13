Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Most crime has fallen by 90% in 30 years – so why does the public think it’s increased?

By Toby Davies, Associate Professor in Criminal Justice Data Analytics, University of Leeds
Graham Farrell, Professor of Crime Science, University of Leeds
Seventy-eight per cent of people in England and Wales think that crime has gone up in the last few years, according to the latest survey. But the data on actual crime shows the exact opposite.

As of 2024, violence, burglary and car crime have been declining for 30 years and by close to 90%, according to the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) – our best indicator…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
