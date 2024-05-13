Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The language of self-injury: what I’ve learned from interviewing hundreds of people who harm themselves

By Peter Steggals, Visiting Researcher in Medical Sociology, Newcastle University
For as long as people who share their self-injury with others are accused of attention seeking, they will have good reason to keep it to themselves and refuse the help they needThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
