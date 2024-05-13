Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Italy: Ruling on scandal of discriminatory housing policies against Roma must finally spur authorities into action

By Amnesty International
Today’s unanimous decision by the Council of Europe’s European Committee of Social Rights that Italy seriously and systematically breached the European Social Charter with respect to the housing situation of Romani communities must herald a change in Italy’s discriminatory housing policies, Amnesty International said.   “Today’s decision confirms what has long been known and repeatedly called […] The post Italy: Ruling on scandal of discriminatory housing policies against Roma must finally spur authorities into action  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Amnesty International
