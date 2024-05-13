Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Police violence intensifies as parliament approves ‘foreign influence’ bill

By Amnesty International
Responding to renewed unlawful use of force by police against peaceful protesters in Tbilisi following parliament’s decision to approve “foreign influence” legislation in Georgia, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “As the Georgian authorities push through this harmful legislation, they have openly endorsed the repression of human rights and […] The post Georgia: Police violence intensifies as parliament approves ‘foreign influence’ bill appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How big food companies can do more to create healthier food environments
~ A promising new study could lead to a reduction in symptoms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
~ Pelvic health problems are a common experience for women – our research shows why many don’t get the help they need
~ How do we reduce pesticide use while empowering farmers? A more nuanced approach could help
~ Most crime has fallen by 90% in 30 years – so why does the public think it’s increased?
~ The language of self-injury: what I’ve learned from interviewing hundreds of people who harm themselves
~ Want to be an influencer? Our research shows what here’s what you need to know first
~ Mexican government failing to provide decent jobs for vulnerable youth – leaving the door open to cartel recruitment
~ Christianity is changing in South Africa as pentecostal and indigenous churches grow – what’s behind the trend
~ Tanzania’s political parties have few women in leadership and candidate lists: some solutions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter