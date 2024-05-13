Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The metaverse could change our religious experiences, and create new ones

By Marco Adria, Lecturer in Media and Technology Studies, University of Alberta
New technologies have always informed and changed our religious experiences. Listening to early radio broadcasts in the 1880s was experienced by many as religious because radio voices seemed to come from some other dimension. Séances became wildly popular at the time because it was thought by some that radio had opened a door to the spirit world.

Today, religion is experiencing new transformations. The information-rich, image-laden character of the internet can provide new ways to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
