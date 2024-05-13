Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines’ Marcos Forms Toothless Rights ‘Super Body’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech at Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters in Quezon City, December 21, 2023. © 2023 Aaron Favila/AP Photo President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has created a “super body” to promote human rights protection in the Philippines.On paper, the Special Committee on Human Rights Coordination looks impressive, and its stated purpose is admirable. But as constructed, the body will have little authority to address the serious rights abuses facing the country.At best, the special committee is a coordinating mechanism among its…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thirsty in paradise: Water crises are a growing problem across the Caribbean islands
~ Why do people hate people?
~ The price of rebuilding Ukraine goes up each day − but shirking the bill will cost even more
~ Mary McLeod Bethune, known as the ‘First Lady of Negro America,’ also sought to unify the African diaspora
~ Binge drinking is a growing public health crisis − a neurobiologist explains how research on alcohol use disorder has shifted
~ ‘Dancing’ raisins − a simple kitchen experiment reveals how objects can extract energy from their environment and come to life
~ Jim Chalmers’ third budget will have a surplus of $9.3 billion for this financial year
~ International Booker prize 2024: six expert reviews of the shortlisted books
~ The metaverse could change our religious experiences, and create new ones
~ Stressful life events can increase your risk of Alzheimer’s
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter