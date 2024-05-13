Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young voters share their expectations ahead of South African elections

By Zita Zage
The youth demographic, those aged between 18 and 39, constitutes 42 percent (11.7 million) of registered voters, underscoring the significance of their vote in the upcoming elections on May 29.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Egypt: Halt crackdown on people voicing concerns over economic crisis
~ Boycotts, protests, harassment: Eurovision’s future is on the line after its most controversial year yet
~ NZ’s big chill was an early winter warning: power should be subsidised for struggling households
~ It’s so hard to see a doctor right now. What are my options?
~ What is the process of an athlete being ‘medically retired’ due to concussion?
~ Iraq: Looming Camp Closures in Kurdistan
~ What causes the different colours of the aurora? An expert explains the electric rainbow
~ How a long-lost fish species was brought back to Bendigo
~ A minute’s silence is fine but when it comes to violence against women, being quiet isn’t enough
~ ‘A budget for mums and middle Australia’: Jim Chalmers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter