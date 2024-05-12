Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a long-lost fish species was brought back to Bendigo

By Sean Buckley, Lecturer in Molecular Ecology and Environmental Management, Edith Cowan University
Luciano Beheregaray, Matthew Flinders Professor of Biodiversity Genomics, Flinders University
The southern pygmy perch hadn’t been seen in Bendigo Creek since the mid-19th-century goldrush, when a booming town sprang up around the central Victorian waterway. This attractive small fish, which displays bright colours when breeding, is no more than 6–8cm long. Once widespread, the species eventually became locally…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
