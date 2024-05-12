Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK Football Regulator Should Not Give Abusers Blank Check

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Saudia Arabia plays Costa Rica at St James' Park, Newcastle, UK, September 8, 2023. © 2023 Lee Smith/Reuters A new Football Governance Bill currently being debated in the United Kingdom’s parliament will establish a much-needed independent regulator for English football. It is being established, following years of rising financial inequality between clubs, greed, and the politicization of the game, which was typified by a failed attempt by six of the larger football teams to break away from English football and join a European Super League in 2021.However, unless a…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
