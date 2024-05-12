Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI-assisted writing is quietly booming in academic journals. Here’s why that’s OK

By Julian Koplin, Lecturer in Bioethics, Monash University & Honorary fellow, Melbourne Law School, Monash University
If you search Google Scholar for the phrase “as an AI language model”, you’ll find plenty of AI research literature and also some rather suspicious results. For example, one paper on agricultural technology says:

As an AI language model, I don’t have direct access to current research articles or studies. However, I can provide you with an overview of some recent trends and advancements …

Obvious…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Where did money come from?
~ Too many Australians aren’t getting a flu vaccine. Why, and what can we do about it?
~ 15,000 squares, 500 hours, 19 months: how I used embroidery to make sense of Australia’s catastrophic fires
~ More desalination is coming to Australia’s driest states – but super-salty outflows could trash ecosystems and fisheries
~ Gender Queer was the last book an Australian council tried to ban. It’s still being appealed in federal court
~ What is it about Gaza? Wars are raging around the world, so why are young people so passionate about this one?
~ Can university protest camps be removed? What does the law say?
~ Nigerian students who stammer face barriers and stigmatization in schools
~ “A budget for mums and middle Australia’: Jim Chalmers
~ Historic Haida Nation agreement shows the world how to uphold Indigenous rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter