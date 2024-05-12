Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Historic Haida Nation agreement shows the world how to uphold Indigenous rights

By Sheryl Lightfoot, Chair and Member from North America of the UN Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (EMRIP) and Professor in Political Science, Public Policy and Indigenous Studies, University of British Columbia
The recent title lands agreement between British Columbia and the Haida Nation is historic and inspiring, but also long overdue in light of decades of rulings by international human rights bodies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
