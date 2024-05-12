Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Divorce rates are falling: Are Canadians too poor to break up?

By Sorin Rizeanu, Assistant Professor, School of Business, University of Victoria
While multiple factors play a role in falling divorce rates, the costs of separation make going it alone a daunting prospect for many Canadians.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
