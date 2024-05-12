Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Canada is falling behind its peers in terms of living standards — can it catch up?

By Felix Arndt, John F. Wood Chair in Entrepreneurship, University of Guelph
Canada, once admired for its robust economic health and high living standards, now faces a worrying decline. The nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita growth trails its peers in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), while Canadian workers clock more hours for less output.

Business…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
