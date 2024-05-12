Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Madagascar’s ancient baobab forests are being restored by communities – with a little help from AI

By Seheno Andriantsaralaza, Tropical Ecologist in the Department of Plant Biology and Ecology, Université d’Antananarivo
Six of the world’s eight baobab species are indigenous to Madagascar, where the distinctive trees with giant trunks have historically grown in huge forests. But these forests are threatened by slash-and-burn agriculture – 4,000 hectares of baobab forest in Madagascar are destroyed every year. Baobab trees can live for 1,000 years and one hectare of land can support eight fully grown baobab trees. But many have been left…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
~ With Pause, US Joins Other States Stopping Arms Transfers to Israel
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

