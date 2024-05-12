Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Malawi’s school kids are using tablets to improve their reading and maths skills

By Nicola Pitchford, Professor of Developmental Psychology, University of Nottingham
Malawi introduced free primary education in 1994. This has significantly improved access to schooling. However, the country – which is one of the poorest in the world – still faces a high learning poverty rate of 87%. Learning poverty is a measure of a child’s inability to meet minimum proficiency…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
