Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous women are most affected by domestic violence but have struggled to be heard. It’s time we listened

By Marlene Longbottom, Associate Professor, Indigenous Education & Research Centre, James Cook University
Hannah McGlade, Associate Professor in Law, Curtin University
Kyllie Cripps, Director Monash Indigenous Studies Centre, CI ARC Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence against Women (CEVAW), School of Philosophical, Historical & International Studies (SOPHIS), School of Social Sciences (SOSS), Faculty of Arts, Monash University
First Nations women are 32 times more likely to be hospitalised as a result of domestic violence than non-Indigenous women. We need to put Indigenous women at the centre of the discussion.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
