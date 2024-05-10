Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

With Pause, US Joins Other States Stopping Arms Transfers to Israel

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image moke rises after an Israeli air strike on the city of Khan Yunis, Gaza, January 8, 2024. © 2024 Abed Rahim Khatib/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo This week, United States President Joe Biden announced that his administration has “held up” at least one shipment of 3,500 bombs and artillery shells to Israel, saying the US wouldn’t transfer certain weapons to Israel if it proceeded with an assault on the city of Rafah’s densely populated areas.This partial pause on weapon transfers doesn’t go far enough in response to Israel’s international law violations and US rules on arms…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
