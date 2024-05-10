Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Germany: British-Palestinian Doctor Denied Schengen Entry

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah, a Palestinian-British plastic surgeon specializing in conflict medicine, speaks during an interview at the Institute for Palestine Studies in Beirut, Lebanon, December 9, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Hussein Malla (London, May 10, 2024) – Germany’s government needs to explain publicly if it has imposed a Schengen-wide entry ban on a prominent British-Palestinian surgeon and academic, Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah, and, if so, the reasons why, Human Rights Watch said today. Dr. Abu Sittah has in recent weeks been denied entry to Germany and France and, on May…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
