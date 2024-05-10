Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Love is the driving force behind the cries, the marches and the search for our disappeared loved ones

By Amnesty International
By Karla Martínez and Verónica Durán Lara, members of the collective Hasta Encontrarte, based in Guanajuato, Mexico * Following the disappearance of a family member, life changes completely. There’s a pain in our hearts that drives us to do things we would never have imagined, like dedicating our lives to searching for the loved ones […] The post Love is the driving force behind the cries, the marches and the search for our disappeared loved ones appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN expert raises alarm over unfair treatment of pro-Palestinian student protesters in US
~ Germany: British-Palestinian Doctor Denied Schengen Entry
~ A jacket, a coin, a letter − relics of Omaha Beach battle tell the story of D-Day 80 years later
~ Lassa fever case in Paris: what you need to know
~ Mexico’s criminal gangs stir up political violence ahead of election season
~ AI system can predict the structures of life’s molecules with stunning accuracy – helping to solve one of biology’s biggest problems
~ I’ve spent decades overseeing relief operations around the world, and here’s what’s going wrong in Gaza
~ National Gallery 200: Giovanni Girolamo Savoldo’s Mary Magdalene is a powerful piece of storytelling
~ Did a worm really eat part of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s brain?
~ Apple’s ‘crush’ advert annoys people across the generations – that’s why it misfired
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter