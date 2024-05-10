Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico’s criminal gangs stir up political violence ahead of election season

By Amalendu Misra, Professor of International Politics, Lancaster University
It’s a season of political change in Mexico. On June 2, millions of Mexicans will head to the polls to elect a new president, state governors and members of federal and local congresses, municipality administrations and town councils. In total, the elections will see nearly 21,000 positions filled.

However, Mexico’s election season is also one of political violence. Between 2018 and March 2024, there were 1,709 targeted attacks, murders, assassinations and threats against…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A jacket, a coin, a letter − relics of Omaha Beach battle tell the story of D-Day 80 years later
~ Lassa fever case in Paris: what you need to know
~ AI system can predict the structures of life’s molecules with stunning accuracy – helping to solve one of biology’s biggest problems
~ I’ve spent decades overseeing relief operations around the world, and here’s what’s going wrong in Gaza
~ National Gallery 200: Giovanni Girolamo Savoldo’s Mary Magdalene is a powerful piece of storytelling
~ Did a worm really eat part of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s brain?
~ Apple’s ‘crush’ advert annoys people across the generations – that’s why it misfired
~ The fossils being formed today will show how humankind disrupted life on Earth
~ Gaza campus protests: what are students’ free speech rights and what can universities do?
~ Why you should never take nutrition advice from a centenarian
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter