Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI system can predict the structures of life’s molecules with stunning accuracy – helping to solve one of biology’s biggest problems

By Charlotte Dodson, Senior Lecturer in Drug Discovery, Department of Life Sciences, University of Bath
Richard Bayliss, Professor of Molecular Medicine, School of Molecular and Cellular Biology, University of Leeds
AlphaFold 3, unveiled to the world on May 9, is the latest version of an algorithm designed to predict the structures of proteins – vital molecules used by all life – from the “instruction code” in their building blocks.

Predicting protein structures and the way they interact with other molecules has been one of the biggest problems in biology. Yet, AI developer Google…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A jacket, a coin, a letter − relics of Omaha Beach battle tell the story of D-Day 80 years later
~ Lassa fever case in Paris: what you need to know
~ Mexico’s criminal gangs stir up political violence ahead of election season
~ I’ve spent decades overseeing relief operations around the world, and here’s what’s going wrong in Gaza
~ National Gallery 200: Giovanni Girolamo Savoldo’s Mary Magdalene is a powerful piece of storytelling
~ Did a worm really eat part of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s brain?
~ Apple’s ‘crush’ advert annoys people across the generations – that’s why it misfired
~ The fossils being formed today will show how humankind disrupted life on Earth
~ Gaza campus protests: what are students’ free speech rights and what can universities do?
~ Why you should never take nutrition advice from a centenarian
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter