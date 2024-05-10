Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Did a worm really eat part of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s brain?

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s health is in the spotlight again – this time relating to a neurological issue.

In a 2012 deposition recently reviewed by the New York Times, the politician revealed that in 2010 a worm got into his brain “ate a portion of it and then died”.

Kennedy had been suffering…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A jacket, a coin, a letter − relics of Omaha Beach battle tell the story of D-Day 80 years later
~ Lassa fever case in Paris: what you need to know
~ Mexico’s criminal gangs stir up political violence ahead of election season
~ AI system can predict the structures of life’s molecules with stunning accuracy – helping to solve one of biology’s biggest problems
~ I’ve spent decades overseeing relief operations around the world, and here’s what’s going wrong in Gaza
~ National Gallery 200: Giovanni Girolamo Savoldo’s Mary Magdalene is a powerful piece of storytelling
~ Apple’s ‘crush’ advert annoys people across the generations – that’s why it misfired
~ The fossils being formed today will show how humankind disrupted life on Earth
~ Gaza campus protests: what are students’ free speech rights and what can universities do?
~ Why you should never take nutrition advice from a centenarian
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter