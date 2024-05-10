Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Apple’s ‘crush’ advert annoys people across the generations – that’s why it misfired

By Kim Watts, Senior Lecturer in Marketing (Strategic Marketing and Business-to-Business Marketing), University of Bath
There is a fine line between creativity and self-destruction. Apple’s new crush advert, which shows items linked to creative pursuits being pulverised to make way for the new iPad Pro, tried to find that line but instead appears to have made a rare mis-step. It has angered a lot of people in the process. Apple has now


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
