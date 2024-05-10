Tolerance.ca
Cement is a big carbon emitter and quality is costly: a civil engineer explains

By Elsabe Kearsley, Professor in Civil Engineering, University of Pretoria
Every year the world uses 4 billion tonnes of cement to make the concrete that goes into buildings and other infrastructure. It leaves a huge carbon footprint, and comes with other costs too.

Civil engineering professor Elsabe Kearsley, who researches cement and concrete, tells us more about this basic ingredient…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
