Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What should you do if you can’t pay your rent or mortgage?

By Emma Laurie, Associate Professor in Law, University of Southampton
Lisa Whitehouse, Professor of Property Law, Policy & Practice, University of Southampton
The cost of living crisis is making it difficult for many people to pay their bills, including housing costs. Private sector rents have increased by an average 9% over the year to February 2024, and rising interest rates mean higher mortgage payments for many people.

If you find you can’t pay your bills, you may immediately worry about losing your home – but knowing your legal rights and resources can help you navigate this difficult time.

If you rent your home, your rights depend…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cement is a big carbon emitter and quality is costly: a civil engineer explains
~ National Gallery 200: an intriguing Victorian painting of the gallery by a little-known artist
~ The UN has a ‘list of shame’ for those who harm children in war – but who is missing?
~ Nostalgia hasn’t always been a tool for manipulating our emotions – it was once a medical condition
~ Small but mighty, plankton are some of the most powerful creatures on Earth
~ Bird flu detected in Colorado dairy cattle − a vet explains the risks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus
~ Medicine doesn’t just have ‘conscientious objectors’ − there are ‘conscientious providers,’ too
~ What are roads made of? A pavement materials engineer explains the science behind the asphalt you drive on
~ Algorithms help people see and correct their biases, study shows
~ Engineering mini human hearts to study pregnancy complications and birth defects
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter