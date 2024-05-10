Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

National Gallery 200: an intriguing Victorian painting of the gallery by a little-known artist

By William Whyte, Professor of Social and Architectural History, University of Oxford
A work of quite stunning obscurity, Giuseppe Gabrielli’s painting The National Gallery 1886, Interior of Room 32 is not currently on display. But it is online and it reveals some important questions about the nature of Nature Gallery itself as it celebrated its 200th year.

We know next to nothing about the artist. We know still less about the people he depicted. That man in the top hat and blue bow tie, the pair of serious women with their lace-trimmed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cement is a big carbon emitter and quality is costly: a civil engineer explains
~ What should you do if you can’t pay your rent or mortgage?
~ The UN has a ‘list of shame’ for those who harm children in war – but who is missing?
~ Nostalgia hasn’t always been a tool for manipulating our emotions – it was once a medical condition
~ Small but mighty, plankton are some of the most powerful creatures on Earth
~ Bird flu detected in Colorado dairy cattle − a vet explains the risks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus
~ Medicine doesn’t just have ‘conscientious objectors’ − there are ‘conscientious providers,’ too
~ What are roads made of? A pavement materials engineer explains the science behind the asphalt you drive on
~ Algorithms help people see and correct their biases, study shows
~ Engineering mini human hearts to study pregnancy complications and birth defects
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter