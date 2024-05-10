Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new campaign wants to redefine the word ‘nature’ to include humans – here’s why this linguistic argument matters

By Tom Oliver, Professor of Applied Ecology, University of Reading
The meaning of nature has shifted since the word was first used in the 15th century. But is changing the dictionary definition a good idea?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
