Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A brief history of found footage video art – and where Macklemore’s Hind’s Hall fits in

By Kim Munro, Lecturer, Creative Industries and Digital Media, University of South Australia
There is a long tradition in video art where artists have used existing footage to comment on and amplify social, political and environmental issues.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How can we measure the size of Australia’s illegal cannabis market – and the billions in taxes that might flow from legalising it?
~ High Court dismisses key challenge to indefinite immigration detention. What does it mean?
~ Sky-high vanity: constructing the world’s tallest buildings creates high emissions
~ Germany: British Palestinian Doctor Denied Schengen Entry
~ The Global Coalition for Language Rights: A space for language justice
~ Floods and flooding ‘will be part of our lives,’ says Brazilian architect and urbanist
~ Nepal: Systemic descent-based discrimination against Dalits needs urgent action – NEW REPORT
~ Sleep wrinkles are real. Here’s how they leave their mark
~ Wearable devices can now harvest our brain data. Australia needs urgent privacy reforms
~ Confused or playing for time? 3 possible reasons NZ is taking so long to make a call on AUKUS
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter