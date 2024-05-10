Sleep wrinkles are real. Here’s how they leave their mark
By Yousuf Mohammed, Dermatology researcher, The University of Queensland
Khanh Phan, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Frazer Institute, The University of Queensland
Vania Rodrigues Leite E. Silva, Honorary Associate Professor, Frazer Institute, The University of Queensland
Sleep wrinkles are temporary. But as your skin loses its elasticity as you age, they can set in. Here’s how to minimise them forming.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 9, 2024