Human Rights Observatory

Wearable devices can now harvest our brain data. Australia needs urgent privacy reforms

By Edward Musole, PhD Law Student, University of New England
Wearables are on the rise, including a new category: neurotechnology. A headband that can track your brain activity sounds fun, but the data it collects should be stringently protected.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
