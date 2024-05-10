Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sky-high vanity: constructing the world’s tallest buildings creates high emissions

By James Helal, Assistant Dean (Sustainability), The University of Melbourne
Dario Trabucco, Associate Professor, Building Technology, Università Iuav di Venezia
The pursuit of ‘vanity height’ in skyscrapers is driven by aesthetic appeal and the status of being ‘the tallest’. Redefining how we measure building heights can help cut the environmental cost.The Conversation


