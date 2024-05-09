Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian Journalist’s Detention Threatens Press Freedom

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Daniel Ojukwu © Foundation for Investigative Journalism Journalists and human rights activists in Nigeria are protesting the arrest and detention of Daniel Ojukwu, a reporter at the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, who went missing in Lagos on May 1. He was later discovered to be in police custody, accused of violating Nigeria’s cybercrimes law.The authorities have since moved Ojukwu between various police units, including the National Cyber Crimes Center and the Force Criminal Investigations Department in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Nigeria’s constitution…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
