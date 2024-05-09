Tolerance.ca
Europe: Authorities must protect the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly ahead of Nakba Remembrance Day

By Amnesty International
Authorities must refrain from cracking down on peaceful protesters, Amnesty International said, ahead of events and demonstrations planned throughout Europe to commemorate Nakba Remembrance Day on or around 15 May. Over the past six months, there have been alarming attempts by authorities across Europe to silence those who speak out against the killing by Israel


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
