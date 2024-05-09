Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A sex scandal that’s boring the public − and a judge forced to keep Trump focused

By David E. Clementson, Associate Professor, Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Georgia
John E. Jones III, President, Dickinson College
John E. Jones III is the president of Dickinson College and a retired federal judge appointed by President George W. Bush. David E. Clementson is a scholar of political communication at the University of Georgia and a specialist in political deception. Senior politics editor Naomi Schalit interviewed the two about the latest developments in the hush-money trial of former President Donald Trump, and the discussion…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
