Andrew Tate’s extreme views about women are infiltrating Australian schools. We need a zero-tolerance response

By Stephanie Wescott, Lecturer in Education, Monash University
Steven Roberts, Professor of Education and Social Justice, Monash University
Our ongoing research has found sexism, sexual harassment and misogyny are rife in Australian schools. The federal government needs to lead a national campaign against this.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
