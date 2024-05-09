Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ottawa’s efforts to modernize regulations fail to prioritize public safety over profit

By Bruce Campbell, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
The domination of regulatory agencies by the very organizations they regulate — instead of the public interest — must be overcome. It requires leadership at all levels of government.The Conversation


