Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Game changer: A labour group in Québec is pushing for a province-wide video game workers’ union

By Michael Iantorno, PhD Candidate in Communications, Concordia University
Two labour organizations in Québec, Game Workers Unite (GWU) Montréal and the trade union Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), have announced they’re partnering for a union drive. Their goal is an ambitious one: to create a province-wide union for workers in the video game industry.

Québecers are likely familiar with CSN for its pivotal role in last winter’s mass labour action — one of the largest in Canadian history — involving…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Locals in Aruba protest unsustainable growth of hotel and tourism industry
~ Divesting university endowments: Easier demanded than done
~ Ottawa’s efforts to modernize regulations fail to prioritize public safety over profit
~ Anti-Loitering Laws Will Not Help California Fight Human Trafficking
~ Georgia: Authorities must address violent attacks against critics and bring perpetrators to justice
~ Pet-owners: watch out for foxtail seed pods that can harm your dog or cat this summer
~ Why US offshore wind power is struggling – the good, the bad and the opportunity
~ Science journalism in South Africa: social media is helping connect with new readers
~ African sci-fi: body hopping, artificial wombs and angry ghosts in a future Botswana
~ Digging into the colonial roots of gardening
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter