Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-Loitering Laws Will Not Help California Fight Human Trafficking

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists across the United States have worked to repeal laws which disproportionately criminalize Black and LGBT communities and subject them to police violence, including anti-loitering legislation in California and New York. Above, protesters gather in Union Square in New York City on May 30, 2020. © 2020 Ron Adar/Shutterstock In January 2023, California removed “loitering in a public place with the intent to commit prostitution” from the state’s penal code. It was a victory for transgender people, Black communities, trafficking survivors, sex workers, and others disproportionately…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Locals in Aruba protest unsustainable growth of hotel and tourism industry
~ Divesting university endowments: Easier demanded than done
~ Ottawa’s efforts to modernize regulations fail to prioritize public safety over profit
~ Game changer: A labour group in Québec is pushing for a province-wide video game workers’ union
~ Georgia: Authorities must address violent attacks against critics and bring perpetrators to justice
~ Pet-owners: watch out for foxtail seed pods that can harm your dog or cat this summer
~ Why US offshore wind power is struggling – the good, the bad and the opportunity
~ Science journalism in South Africa: social media is helping connect with new readers
~ African sci-fi: body hopping, artificial wombs and angry ghosts in a future Botswana
~ Digging into the colonial roots of gardening
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter