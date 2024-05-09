Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Authorities must address violent attacks against critics and bring perpetrators to justice

By Amnesty International
Reacting to last night’s violent attacks by unknown individuals on prominent government critics who had joined protests in Tbilisi, Georgia, against the controversial “foreign influence” bill, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The reprisals in Georgia against those who oppose the bill ‘on foreign influence’ have now escalated […] The post Georgia: Authorities must address violent attacks against critics and bring perpetrators to justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Locals in Aruba protest unsustainable growth of hotel and tourism industry
~ Divesting university endowments: Easier demanded than done
~ Ottawa’s efforts to modernize regulations fail to prioritize public safety over profit
~ Game changer: A labour group in Québec is pushing for a province-wide video game workers’ union
~ Anti-Loitering Laws Will Not Help California Fight Human Trafficking
~ Pet-owners: watch out for foxtail seed pods that can harm your dog or cat this summer
~ Why US offshore wind power is struggling – the good, the bad and the opportunity
~ Science journalism in South Africa: social media is helping connect with new readers
~ African sci-fi: body hopping, artificial wombs and angry ghosts in a future Botswana
~ Digging into the colonial roots of gardening
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter