Why US offshore wind power is struggling – the good, the bad and the opportunity

By Christopher Niezrecki, Director of the Center for Energy Innovation, UMass Lowell
Two new wind farms began producing power in 2024, but several canceled contracts have left a dark cloud over the industry. A wind power expert explains why US offshore wind has been slow to scale up.The Conversation


